Honor sells 1 million Honor 10 handsets, the mid-range is alive and kicking

Honor only launched the Honor 10 in China on 27 April, before receiving its global launch on 16 May at an event in London, but in that short space of time, the Huawei sub-brand has sold more than one million units. That's an impressive feat for a company that could be easily overshadowed by the likes the Samsung and Apple.

But it's easy to see why the Honor 10 has already proven to be so popular. It combines a good-quality build and finish - we love the Phantom Blue colour changing rear panel - with near-flagship specs and an excellent dual-camera system. The best thing about the Honor 10 though, is the price. You get all that power for just £400, making it easily the best affordable smartphone available right now. 

For the past few years OnePlus has been the go-to affordable, but now with the introduction of the Honor 10, that decision is now no longer as simple. What's more telling from the Honor 10's performance, is that you don't need to spend upwards of £700 to get a highly capable smartphone. The high-end flagship manufacturers should certainly be worried.

