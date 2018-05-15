Honor 10 UK reveal: Flagship just £399, available in two-tone Phantom Blue

We knew the Honor 10 was coming - its China reveal was in April 2018 - but now we can confirm it'll be priced £399 for the UK market in its 128GB storage format.

Interestingly the dual camera flagship will feature new namesakes for its finishes, with Phantom Blue and Glacier Grey being the UK colour options. We've reviewed the two-tone former finish, which we think looks outstanding.

Headline features for the 2018 flagship Honor include dual cameras with artificial intelligence (AI Camera), an under-the-glass front-facing fingerprint scanner, the top-end Kirin 970 processor (as found in the brand's bigger brother Huawei line-up, such as the P20), USB-C with fast-charging for the capacious 3,400mAh battery, and a 19:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ IPS LCD screen.

Oh, and yes, the screen has a notch. It is 2018, so love it or loathe it we'll be seeing a lot more black-out screen dinks on Android handsets throughout the year.

The Honor 10 will be available from Tuesday 15 May, to co-incide with the UK launch event in London, priced £399. Contract will be available from Thursday 17 May via various carriers.