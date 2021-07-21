Honor will unveil its Magic 5 series at Mobile World Congress, plus the international version of the Magic Vs. Here's how to watch the event live.

Honor will host a press conference during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday 27 February 2023.

It has already confirmed that the event will debut the Honor Magic 5 series, plus the international edition of its latest foldable, the Honor Magic Vs.

Read on for details of when it starts, how to watch it, plus what you can expect.

When does the Honor MWC 2023 event start?

The Honor keynote will start at 13:30 CET (local time for Barcelona) on 27 February 2023. Here are the kickoff times for multiple regions around the globe:

US West Coast: 04:30 PST

07:30 EST UK: 12:30 GMT

13:30 CET India (New Delhi): 18:00 IST

20:30 CST Japan: 21:30 JST

How to watch the Honor Magic 5 and Magic Vs launch live

We hope to host it right here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

Alternatively, you should also be able to watch it on Honor's social media channels, including Twitter. A dedicated webpage for the event is available here.

What to expect

Honor has already started to tease the capabilities of its Magic 5 series phones, including confirmation of the Honor Magic 5 Pro.

It will also unleash the global variant of the Honor Magic Vs foldable phone. We've had a play with the one launched in China at the end of last year, saying that it is a "solid-feeling, good-looking folding smartphone with two great, big screens and a hinge design that means the phone folds shut". We add that it has a "big battery, top-tier processor, fast charging, and a triple camera system" to make for "a very compelling device".

Hopefully, the international version will impress us too. We await the launch event to find out. Pocket-lint will be in attendance to bring you all the news and further impressions from the show itself.