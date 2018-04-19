Honor 10 launch: How to watch it live online and what to expect
Honor will launch its new flagship smartphone internationally on 15 May.
The Honor 10 has already been announced in China, but a version will be unveiled for other regions around the world during a press event to be held in London.
Here then are details on whether you will be able to watch it live online and what to expect based on the handset already revealed for the Chinese market.
When is the Honor 10 international launch?
The Honor 10 launched in China on Thursday 19 April but the international launch, for regions outside of the Honor brand's homeland, will be held on Tuesday 15 May in London.
We have received a save the date invite for the event, and will be attending. Plus, Honor's UK marketing director Wilkin Lee has repeated the date on his Twitter feed.
Not much longer till the #honor10 global launch. It'll be the sexiest phone for 2018 ???? #BeautyInAI pic.twitter.com/9vTwIHgNuq— Wilkin Lee (@WilkinLee) April 19, 2018
However, we don't yet know a time the show will kick off so will update you when we find out.
How to watch the Honor 10 international launch online
We don't yet have the embed link for the Honor 10 launch livestream but fully expect to host it here on the day itself. We will likely also have the video embedded prior to the event starting.
Alternatively, you will be able to find out more details about the online stream closer the time on Honor UK's Facebook page here.
In the meantime, the brand has posted a teaser video clearly showing the Honor 10 logo, leaving us in no doubt that the May event is for the regional version of that phone.
What to expect at the Honor 10 launch
As the phone has been announced in China already, we know the specs and what it looks like. However, there might be some internal hardware changes for models in other regions, so keep that in mind.
Honor 10 specifications
- 5.84-inch Full HD+ LCD display (2280 x 1080)
- Octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor
- 6GB RAM
- 64/128GB storage
- No microSD card slot
- Dual 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel rear camera
- Dual LED rear flash
- 24-megapixel front camera
- 3,400mAh battery
- USB-C
- Dimensions: 149.6 x 71.2 x 7.7mm
- Weight: 153g
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- EMUI 8.1
- AI 2.0
- Notch on front
In China, the 64GB version of the Honor 10 will cost 2,599 yuan, that's around £291 in today's exchange rate. A bargain.
