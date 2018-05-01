Honor 10 specs, price and release date: What you need to know about the new Honor flagship

The Honor 9, which launched in 2017, was an award-winning mid-range smartphone - one that we absolutely loved. Its successor for 2018 has now been announced and, you guessed it, it's called the Honor 10. Once again, this phone provides hot specs for a decent price.

Remember that Honor is a sub-brand of Huawei, so super specs tend to drip down into new Honor handsets from similar Huawei handsets. This time, the Honor 10 features much of the wonderment as found in the rather excellent Huawei P20.

UK launch event: 15 May

China reveal has taken place

The Honor 10 has already been unveiled in China, with a release date of 27 April. Pricing has been confirmed at 2599 yuan (£290, $414) for the 64GB model, or 2999 yuan (£336, $478) for the 128GB model. Pricing elsewhere has yet to be announced - but we'll find out at the Honor launch event in London on the 15 May. That's when the phone gets its global launch (yes, we hate these split launches, too).

5.84-inch, 19:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ (1080 x 2280 pixels) LCD screen

Yes, there's a notch (can be hidden via software)

Front-facing fingerprint scanner

Colours: Mirage Purple, Mirage Blue, Magic Night Black, Gray Gull

The first thing to note about the Honor 10 is that there is the same 'notch' design at the top of the screen that we're seeing on a lot of Android phones now. We're fine with notches, to be truthful and they're hardly intrusive when they're minimal in size like this; it's a lot smaller than the notch on the iPhone X, for example.

There's a definite similarity between Honor 10 and Huawei P20. Because the base of the phone has a fingerprint reader, the handset is unusual (for a flagship) in that there's a bottom bezel. However, the fingerprint reader is underneath the screen, so is flush with the handset. We're not sure why Honor abandoned rear fingerprint readers for its flagship phones, really, as we prefer such a solution. The Honor 8 had a rear-mounted reader, while the Honor 9 did not.

The Honor 10's screen is 5.84-inches in size, however, so it's not the same size as the Huawei P20, giving it a point of differentiation. Well, that and the colour finishes.

The international Honor 10 colours will be black, teal and a blue colour that will take on a pink hue depending on the light shining on it and your viewing angle. Officially these are called Mirage Purple, Mirage Blue, Magic Night Black, and Gray Gull. The UK launch is yet to be confirmed on the colour finishes available.

Dual camera: 16MP f/1.8 colour; 24MP f/1.8 monochrome; phase-detection autofocus

24MP front-facing camera

AI-enhanced camera software, similar to Huawei P20 / P20 Pro

There's dual cameras - as you'd expect in any Honor phone these days - with 16-megapixel colour and 24-megapixel monochrome sensors paired together. There's also a huge resolution 24MP sensor on the front, too.

As we've seen from published reviews of the phone, the camera has "AI camera" written next to it. That's because Honor is going big on artificial intelligence this time around, with automatic scene-recognition features built into the camera's software. It'll be a slightly different experience to that found in the Huawei P20 Pro, but a largely similar experience with the camera adjusting saturation, contrast and exposure based on the subject in hand.

Kirin 970 processor, 6GB/4GB RAM (likely region dependent)

3.5mm headphones jack, dual SIM

3,400mAh battery capacity

USB-C for fast-charging

EMUI 8.1 software

The handset will feture HiSilicon's Kirin 970 processor, as found in the Huawei P20, which is a good performer. There will also be either 4GB or 6GB of memory - we believe this is region dependent - along with 64GB/128GB storage options, matched with their respective RAM designations.

The battery is a 3,400mAh cell, paired with USB-C for fast-charging. Thanfully there's also a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is becoming something of a rarity in flagship handsets these days.

Like its Huawei cousin, the Honor 10 will run the EMUI 8.1 re-skin over Google's Android operating system.