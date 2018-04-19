Honor 10 specs, news and release date: Everything we know about the new Honor flagship

Last year's Honor 9 was an award-winning mid-range smartphone which we absolutely loved. Its successor has now been announced and it's unsurprisingly called the Honor 10.

And yes - like the Honor 9 this phone once again provides hot specs for a decent price.

Remember Honor is a sub-brand of Huawei, so super specs tend to drip down into new Honor handsets from Huawei ones.

This time, the Honor 10 features much of the wonderment that we saw in the recent (and excellent) Huawei P20.

UK launch to take place in May

China reveal has taken place

The Honor 10 has been unveiled in China with a release date of 27 April. Pricing has been confirmed at 2599 yuan (£290, $414) for the 64GB model or 2999 yuan (3336, $478) for the 128GB model.

Pricing elsewhere has yet to be announced. The Honor 10 will get a somewhat later launch in a month. We've been invited to "save the date" for 15 May, with the invite tagline as "Beauty in AI", more on that shortly.

Yes there's a notch

There's also a bunch of great colours

The first thing to note is that there is the same 'notch' design at the top of the screen that we're seeing on a lot of phones now. We're fine with notches, to be truthful and they're hardly intrusive when they're minimal in size like this; it's a lot smaller than the notch on the iPhone X, for example.

There's a definite similarity to the Huawei P20. Because the base of the phone has a fingerprint reader, the handset is unusual (for a flagship) in that there's a bottom bezel.

The Honor 10 colours will be black, teal and a blue colour that will take on a pink hue depending on the light shining on it and your viewing angle. These colours were revealed in further leaks that also show the number 10 - just in case there was any doubt that Honor would call its new phone the Honor 10.

Expect AI-enhanced camera software

Screen thought to be based around the P20 Lite

The Honor 10 has a Full HD, 5.84-inch display that is similar to that on the Huawei P20 Lite, with a 2,2280 x 1,080 resolution.

There is a dual camera - as you'd expect - with 20 and 24-megapixel sensors and LED flash. There's also a huge 24 megapixel sensor on the front, as well.

As you can see above, the camera has "AI camera" written next to it, while the event invite we received had the tagline "Beauty in AI".

This refers to the boost that Artificial Intelligence can give the camera, like the P20 and Asus Zenfone 5 it will be able to learn some user preferences and capably auto-detect what's being photographed.

A lot drips down from the Huawei P20

There will be a headphone jack

The fingerprint reader is again be underneath the screen - no, we're not sure why Honor abandoned rear fingerprint readers for its flagship phones either. We prefer rear-sited fingerprint readers (providing they are well sited unlike on the Samsung Galaxy S8). The Honor 8 had a rear-mounted reader, while the Honor 9 did not.

Expect the handset to have Huawei's Kirin 970 processor which is a good performer. There will also be 6GB of memory as well as 64GB and 128GB storage options - similar to the Honor 9.

The battery is rumoured to be a 3,320mAh unit (some say it is 3,400mAh) while there will also be a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is becoming something of a rarity in flagship handsets these days. Charging is via USB-C. There's fast charging as well.

Expect the Honor 10 to run Android 8.1 Oreo with the EMUI interface on top.

Liked this? Also check out the lowdown on the upcoming HTC U12