Another great Honor 10 leak shows different colours and specs

We previously posted a hands-on image of, what is believed to be, the Honor 10 and now there are a few new press renders showing the phone in all its glory. And in different colours.

The premium but affordable handset is rumoured for announcement in China tomorrow, Thursday 19 April, so we won't have long to wait to see the real deal. However, in the meantime you can take a gander at the black, teal and colour-shifting "blue" models by swiping through the gallery above. The latter will shift in colour depending on the light, from blue to a pinkish hue.

The images clearly show the notch on the front screen, as revealed in the previous "in the wild" picture. And the dual lens camera on the rear complies with other nuggets of information we've heard before.

Leaked specifications state that the Honor 10 will have a 5.84-inch 2280 x 1080 LCD display - with that notch, of course. The screen won't be completely bezel-free as a fingerprint sensor is mounted at the bottom of the display.

The phone is said to sport a Kirin 970 processor, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and come with 64GB and 128GB storage options. There will be no microSD card slot, alas.

The dual lens camera has 20 and 24-megapixel sensors and there will be a 3,320mAh powering the whole thing. There will be a 3.5mm headphone jack for those who normally lament such things.

It will come with Android 8.1.0 (Oreo) pre-installed, with EMUI layered on top.