Leaked Honor 10 hands-on pic ends the notch debate

A new Honor smartphone, the Honor 10, is expected to be announced in China in the coming week but one of its debated features has been revealed in a leaked image beforehand.

There were some who suggested that the Honor 10 will come with an (almost) edge-to-edge display, others who claimed that it would sport a notch - much like the Huawei P20 from Honor's sister brand.

But, if the picture posted on Chinese website Weibo is correct, the latter group were right. The front of the alleged Honor 10 is indeed graced by a notch.

In fact, the phone in the image looks so similar to the Huawei P20, some cynics could suggest that it is the Huawei P20. The company, though, does have a history of bleeding its technology down to its Honor brand and previous reports have suggested the 10 will carry a lot of the features and traits of its flagship stablemate.

We should know for sure soon as it is said the Honor 10 will be unveiled on 19 April.

Another leak also suggested that the new handset will come with a dual lens camera on the rear, in a similar set-up to the Huawei Mate 10. You can see it in a render recently published by GizmoChina.