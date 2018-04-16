Honor 7A delivers facial recognition in a phone for just £140
- Face Unlock facial recognition
- Rear fingerprint scanner
- 5.7-inch, 18:9 aspect ratio, HD+ resolution screen
- 13-megapixel rear camera (8MP to the front()
- Larger Honor 7C also joins line-up
In the affordable phones market, most manufacturers are retreating at pace. Even those well known for delivering budget handsets now have their sights set on loftier, pricier aspirations.
Not so with Honor. The Huawei-owned Chinese brand has long been delivering accomplished and affordable phones - with the Honor 7A no different. Indeed, its £140 asking price is actually £10 less than last year's Honor 6A.
Despite the smaller asking price, the Honor 7A crams in bigger features, including Face Unlock, which can recognise a registered user's face and unlock the device in under a second - without the need to press any buttons. It actually works rather well, too, even if it's not quite as snappy as the implementation in the Huawei P20 Pro.
If Face Unlock isn't your thing, then the rear-facing fingerprint scanner can be used for snappy login. Also of note is the 3.5mm headphone jack - which is something flagship devices seem to be unnecessarily doing away with in recent designs.
The 5.7-inch Honor 7A has an HD+ panel (1440p x 720p), which fits neatly into the hand thanks to the adoption of an 18:9 aspect ratio. That makes it widescreen, as so many top tier phones are these days.
On the cameras front a 13-megapixel one to the rear joins an 8-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. No dual or triple cameras to be found here, which is entirely fitting at this price point.
Available in black (as shown, including the gold trim) or blue, the Honor 7A will go on pre-sale from today, Monday 16 April 2018. There will also be an HiHonor exclusive, the larger-scale Honor 7C.
