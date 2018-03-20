Save up to £100 on Honor smartphones in the Amazon Easter Sales

Honor smartphones are already competitively priced and tend to offer several flagship specs for entry- to mid-range level prices. Some of the company's better devices are now even cheaper thanks to Amazon Easter Sales, which includes the Honor View 10 which has £75 knocked off the asking price.

The View 10 is a pretty spectacular phone, offering many of the features you'd expect from a flagship device in 2018: bezel-less display, Huawei's (Honor's parent company) latest Kirin processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Normally, you would pay £450 for the View 10, which is already something of a bargain, but Amazon is offering it for £375.

There's £100 to be saved on the Honor 9, which we believe to be one of the, if not the best mid-range phone on the market right now. It has an eye-catching design, particularly the blue finish and a screen that's one of the best around considering the price. Already affordable at £380, you can pick one up on Amazon now for £280.

Other Honor deals on Amazon this week include the Honor 7X for £220, a £40 saving and the Honor 6A for £105, saving you £50.

All Honor phones come SIM-free, so you'll need to add your own. You can find some of the best SIM-only deals this month by clicking here.