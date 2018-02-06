Honor 9 Lite launch event livestream: Watch it right here

Honor is launching the Honor 9 Lite in London today and you can watch the event yourself.

It is hosting a special launch shindig it dubs the #NewHonorSmartphone event and here are details on how to watch it, what time it starts and what we expect to be featured.

As mentioned above, the livestream event is being held in London in the UK - with Pocket-lint in attendance - and kicked off at 11am GMT. Here then are the times for several locations:

UK & Ireland: 11am GMT

Central Europe: 12pm CET

US East Coast: 6am EST

US West Coast: 3am PST

Japan: 8pm JST

China: 7pm CST

We're hosting the entire event here on Pocket-lint, just watch the video in the Facebook posting below.

You can also find the video on Honor's UK Facebook page.

There's also a preview video posted by Honor in January:

Considering that Honor has been posting pictures and video of a new handset named Honor 9 Lite on its Facebook pages in other regions over the last 24 hours, it didn't come as much of a surprise this is the official UK launch event for that phone.

There's even a video for the handset, also posted on the global Honor Facebook page.

You can also head to the global website to find out more information about the Honor 9 Lite.

The phone sports a Kirin 659 octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM.

It'll also come with a 5.65-inch Full HD+ 18:9 display (2160 x 1080) but with a super slim bezel to keep the handset size down.

There's a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual-lens camera on the rear and a similar front camera for great selfies.

It will cost £199.99 in the UK SIM-free.