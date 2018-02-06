Honor 9 Lite debuts with quad-camera setup and bezel-less screen

Huawei's Honor brand has launched a new phone series.

Called the Lite Series, the first phone in the range will be the Honor 9 Lite. It has a 5.65-inch "edge-to-edge" FullView HD display - something Honor described as a "bezel-less screen" with a 18:9 "high screen-to-body ratio". It also has an "exquisitely designed glass case with nano-scale optical coating", which helps to give it a mirror-like effect. Keep in mind Honor also sells the regular Honor 9.

We compared both devices here. Based on the specs, we figure the Honor 9 makes good sense if you want more power and more storage for a good price. However, it's got the wider screen of the two, with less real-estate overall, which gives the Honor 9 Lite a notable standout perk. The Lite is also the only model with dual camera lenses - both front and back. However, with lower resolution solution.

The Honor 9 Lite features dual-lens 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras on both the front and back. The phone itself also comes with a "customisable beautification feature to help you look your best, whatever you’re doing", Honor said. Other features include an in-house developed octa-core Kirin 659 chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage with microSD card slot, and a 3,000mAh battery.

The Honor 9 Lite further has a fingerprint sensor, the ability to charge over Micro-USB, and, yes, unlike most phones today, it didn't the 3.5mm headphone jack.

But the real thing that'll help to sell the Honor 9 Lite is its low price point: at a penny under £200, that's a bona fide bargain for such a strikingly designed handset.

The Honor 9 Lite will be available for purchase from 6 February onward from Amazon, Argos, Very, AO.com, and John Lewis.