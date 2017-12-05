Honor View 10 is a 6-inch flagship with facial recognition and other Apple-esque talents

As well as the much-anticipated Honor 7X, the Chinese manufacturer also announced a 5.99-inch device that it terms its first “AI smartphone”.

It’s similar to parent company Huawei’s Mate 10 – certainly aiming for the same sector – and is powered by the Kirin 970 chipset, with the octa-core ARM Cortex CPU and Mali-G72 12-core GPU.

This and the 6GB of RAM purportedly enables the phone to offer some interesting features, including facial recognition to unlock the device and even Animoji-style conversions of head and mouth movements to create animated messages.

The phone has a 3,750mAh battery and Honor’s SuperCharge technology to help speed up charging. It can charge the battery to 50 per cent in just half an hour.

Around the rear, there are dual 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel lenses – the first of which attached to a colour sensor, the second a monochrome equivalent for black and white photography.

The body of the phone is aluminium, while the screen adopts an 18:9 aspect ratio popular with rivals at the present. The pixel count is 2160 x 1080.

The Honor View 10 will be available from 8 January 2018, in the UK, other regions of western Europe and the US. It will also be released in India and Malaysia.

It’s UK price will be £449.99.