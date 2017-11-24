Honor 9 bargain: At £299 this excellent mid-range phone keeps getting cheaper

The award-winning Honor 9 smartphone has had its price slashed for a Black Friday bargain on Amazon: at £299, that's an amazing saving of £70.

The phone - which won Best Mid-Price Phone at the Pocket-lint Awards 2017 - merges a distinctive blue design with powerful Kirin 960 processor, for a speedy, flagship-like experience.

There are dual cameras on the back, a large 5.1-inch display on the front and 64GB of storage.

So if you're hunting out a quality handset that won't cost a fortune, act quick, as this Black Friday deal will only last for a limited period of time.