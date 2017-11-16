Honor V10 with bezel-less screen to launch in China on 28 November. Global launch to follow?

Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei, has confirmed it will be launching a new V10 smartphone in China on 28 November. While the company, who recently won the Pocket-lint Award for best mid-range phone in the Honor 9, hasn't revealed any details about the phone, it's expected to sport a bezel-less design and 18:9 display.

Honor has posted on Chinese Weibo and while it doesn't make complete sense when translated into English, it mentions "Forward pumping AI speed revolution", suggesting it will have AI features such as facial recognition.

Specs and features remain tight-lipped, but it's highly expected the Honor V10 will follow the current trend for all-screen fronts with minimal bezels. It should feature a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and is even believed to come sporting the latest Kirin 970 processor, the same one used in the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro.

Elsewhere there's expected to be 6GB of RAM and 64/128GB storage options and a dual-lens camera system comprising 16- and 20-megapixel sensors. It's believed the Honor V10 will arrive with Android 8.0 Oreo and the EMUI 6.0 skin over the top.

It therefore seems the V10, on paper at least, is more of a true flagship device as opposed to the mid-range handsets it's become renowned for, and with a possible asking price of $450, it will comfortably fall into the affordable bracket.

It's not clear if the V10 will make its way to Western shores, but the company is holding an event in London on 5 December. We're already expecting the 7x to make an appearance there, but there's a good chance that something else will be unveiled too, and it may just be the V10.

Pocket-lint will be at the launch event, so we'll bring you all the latest news as and when we get it.