Honor 7x is the 18:9 display phone you can definitely afford

Honor has announced its new mid-range smartphone, initially for the Chinese market but also likely to hit other regions in the coming months.

The Honor 7x is a 5.93-inch phone with an 18:9 2160 x 1080 almost bezel-free display, at least on the sides.

It is powered by the Kirin 659 processor and comes with a whopping 4GB of RAM - not bad for a mid-ranger. It will be available in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage options, which can also be expanded through microSD card.

The phone sports a dual camera, with a 16-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel sensor combining. There's a fingerprint sensor, also on the rear, and an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

It is water and dust resistant to IP67 certification.

A 3,340mAh battery powers the devices, while software from the box is Android 7.1 Nougat flavoured. Three colours will be available: aurora blue, midnight black and platinum gold.

All three will be available in China from 17 October at quite ridiculous prices considering the spec. The 32GB Honor 7x will cost just £150 or thereabouts, at current exchange rates. The 64GB model will be the equivalent of £200 and the 128GB version will set you back around £230. They are probably going to be a bit pricier when and if they hit the UK market, however.