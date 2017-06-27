Honor 9 European launch event: Watch the #LightCatcher livestream here

Honor, the fun and funky sub-brand of Huawei, is expected to launch the Honor 9 in Europe today, 27 June, and you can watch the action right here on Pocket-lint.

It's calling the launch event "Meet the #LIGHTCATCHER" and you can watch it via the livestream below.

It starts at 1pm BST (2pm CEST) so you can watch it from then.

The Honor 9 was officially announced for the Chinese market earlier in June and while the UK and Europe might get a modified version, there are many clues as to the specifications we can look forward to.

It has a 5.15-inch Full HD display with slightly curved 2.5D glass. The Kirin 960 processor runs the show, with two variants available in China - one featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB, and one with 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. We don't yet know which we'll get.

A microSD card slot is available to expand that by up to 256GB.

A dual camera is on the rear, with two sensors - one 20-megapixel the other 12-megapixel.

It has a 3,200mAh battery, Android 7.0 Nougat on board and Huawei's EMUI 5.1 layered on top.

Price details and stockists are yet to come in, as are which coloured variants will make it to the UK.