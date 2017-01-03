Honor 6X brings dual camera in a super-affordable metal phone

Having first been launched in China, the Honor 6X is about to make a splash on UK shores this month. The company announced the device will be available from tomorrow, and it promises a lot for the outlay.

The big attraction here is the dual camera system on the back. Unlike the more expensive Huawei/Honor phones, this isn't made of two equally-sharp sensors. Instead, there's a main 12-megapixel sensor paired with a 2-megapixel sensor.

This secondary 2-megapixel camera has a couple of functions. Firstly, combined with the main sensor, it can help isolate pixels to get rid of blur in photos.

Secondly, it can add a sense of depth, giving background blur similar to how the HTC One M8 system used to work, and how the iPhone 7 Plus' Portrait Mode works.

According to Honor, the camera can focus in 0.3 seconds which, incidentally, is the same amount of time it takes for the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to scan your fingerprint and unlock the phone.

Unlike the Huawei Mate 9, the Honor 6X doesn't run Android Nougat, instead, the latest affordable phone from Huawei's sub-brand will come loaded with Android 6.0. As with every other Honor phone, it will be running the EMUI skin on top, specifically version 4.1.

For those interested in specs, you'll be happy to hear the phone offers a lot of bang for its buck. Inside the phone is a mid-range octa-core Kirin 655 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which can be expanded up to an extra 128GB via microSD card.

The processor has been designed to offer fast performance for gaming, but is also optimised to be very power efficient when the phone's in standby. This - claims Honor - should be enough to get some users more than two days of use from the 3,340mAh battery inside.

There's a full HD 5.5-inch screen up front capable of pushing brightness levels up to a level that's easy to see outdoors, even in bright daylight.

All of this is built in to a slim device built from an aluminium alloy, which Honor has anodised twice to make it more scratch-resistant and capable of dealing with every day scrapes. Because the chassis is curved and rounded around the edges and corners it should feel very comfortable in hand, despite being a big phone.

The Honor 6X will be available to buy from Vmall and Amazon.co.uk from 4 January for £224.99, and will be available from Three later in the month.