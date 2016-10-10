  1. Home
Limited edition Doctor Strange Honor 8 phone will be up for grabs soon

- Available through competition on Facebook

- Other Doctor Strange goodies through Three

- Movie hits 25 October

Honor has teamed with Marvel for a whole slew of Doctor Strange tie-ins, one of which being a limited edition version of the Honor 8.

The Huawei-owned brand will be offering a special version of its Android phone with the "Eye of Agamotto" etched onto the back, but won't be selling the handset sadly. Instead, fans will get the opportunity to win won through Marvel UK's Facebook page soon. You need to keep checking it.

In the meantime, you can nab two adult cinema tickets for the new film, plus four Marvel movie downloads care of Honor and Three.

All you need to do is buy an Honor 8 through Three and you'll get details of how to claim your Doctor Strange rewards.

The Honor 8, which came out in August, has an octa-core Kirin 950 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable on-board storage and a 5.2-inch Full HD display.

It comes with a 3,000mAh battery and a dual camera with two 12-megapixel sensors on the rear. The front camera is 8-megapixels.

Doctor Strange is the latest superhero movie from Marvel Studios and features Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) as the mystical magician from the comic books. It hits UK cinemas from 25 October, with a preview screening at IMAX in Swiss Cottage, London tonight, 10 October.

