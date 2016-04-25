Honor V8 flagship leaks with Huawei P9 duo cameras and QHD display

Honor, the Huawei sub-brand, looks set to unleash a new flagship smartphone after plenty of specs have leaked including the Huawei P9's dual-camera system.

The Honor V8, in two forms, has appeared on a Tenaa listing where plenty of specs were given away. Honor is a brand that offers affordable handsets with decent specs, or mid-range in the case of the 5X. In the case of the Honor V8 variants it looks like we can expect some impressive hardware.

The top-end Honor V8 is listed with a 5.7-inch QHD display covered in 2.5D glass and measuring 7.7mm thin. This should come with a 2.5GHz octa-core Kirin 955 backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage plus microSD expansion. It is also listed with a 12-megapixel dual camera, laser autofocus and dual tone flash like that found on the Huawei P9. It should also feature an 8-megapixel selfie snapper, run Android 6.0 Marshmallow and be powered by a 3400mAh battery.

The more affordable variant of the Honor V8 has the same sized 5.7-inch display and looks physically identical but runs at 1080p resolution. Also it's powered by the lower-end Kirin 950 CPU and features 32GB of RAM. All the other specs, including 4GB of RAM and dual camera, are identical.

The Honor V8 smartphones are expected to be unveiled on 10 May. The Honor 7 was priced at £250 so perhaps we can hope for a similar price for the latest V8 smartphone.

READ: Huawei P9 review: The flagship and the folly