New Honor phones will come with Deezer preloaded

Deezer and Huawei have partnered to pre-install the music streaming service on all Honor smartphones, such as the new Honor 5X, going forward.

It is a first of its kind global partnership, with all new Honor phones having a Deezer app available to customers from the off. And with a free plan for mobile offering access to Flow and Mixes, you can get music streamed to your device without a subscription.

Deezer Flow is like having a personalised radio station, which plays tracks one after another based on your historical listening choices, while Mixes are similar but categorised by genres or moods.

With a free membership, the main difference for both of these is that you can only skip five tracks a day. They are also ad-supported.

A premium subscription is also available for £9.99 a month, which gives higher quality audio files, offline listening, removal of the adverts, and unlimited track streaming.

"Honor customers are always looking to find new ways to be entertained on their mobile devices. And Deezer is at the forefront of innovation and entertainment," said Liu Dan, chief strategy officer and VP of Honor.

"We are delighted to partner with Deezer as its extensive selection and variety of music and audio service will no doubt, surprise and delight our customers."

