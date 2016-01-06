Honor 5X offers premium design, affordable prices

Honor is all about appealing to the kids, meaning the 5X offers everything a younger user could want at a price they can afford.

The Honor 5X is already out in China but will now be coming to the US. International availability has not been officially announced yet, but we don't expect Honor to be shy with this new handset.

The Honor 5X uses a metal aluminium alloy body with a curved design. A "special brushing technique" should offer a good-looking finish while the handset also should feel comfortable in the hand. We've been impressed with Honor's previous handsets, and we'd expect a lot from the Honor 5X.

The display is a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS LCD for 400ppi that offers dynamic contrast adjustment controls.

On the rear is a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, 28mm wide-angle lens and blue glass infrared filter for maximum brightness. The front features a 5-megapixel f/2.4, 22mm wide-angle lens camera for selfies.

Powering the handset will be a 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 octa-core processor backed by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. There will be a 3,000mAh battery keeping everything alive. There's also microSD expansion and slots for both Nano and Micro SIM cards.

The Honor 5X will launch in the US on 31 January at a cost of $200.