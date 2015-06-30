Honor 7 with metal build, fingerprint sensor and 20MP camera launched

Honor, the brand branched off from Huawei, has officially launched its latest flagship Honor 7 smartphone in China, with the UK to follow soon.

Honor is known for offering decent specs for super low prices. This latest Honor 7 looks like a seriously high-powered handset that remains affordable.

The Honor 7 has had its wraps taken off in China. It comes with a premium aluminium alloy body encasing a 5.2-inch 1080p display with 423ppi.

Under that metallic hood is an octa-core 64-bit Kirin 935 processor with Mali-T628 GPU and 3GB of RAM. It will come with between 16GB and 64GB storage plus microSD expansion.

The Honor 7 will sport a 20-megapixel camera on its rear which boasts Phase Detection Auto Focus, f/2.0 aperture and a 6-lens module. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with wide-angle lens.

The handset also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the rear. This not only acts as a layer of security for unlocking but can also be used to quickly open the camera with one touch.

For connectivity the phone is future-ready. It has, deep breath: NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4-5Ghz), Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GSM, WCDMA and LTE.

The Honor 7 has a 3,100mAh battery which fast charges to 50 per cent in an hour. Everything will be run by Android 5.0 Lollipop with Huawei's EMUI 3.1 UI over the top.

While the Honor 7 has only been announced in China we're told a UK announcement is imminent. Prices start from around £205 for the 16GB model, the dual-SIM LTE version is about £225 and the 64GB Honor 7 will be roughly £255. These prices are converted from the Chinese amounts so may be more when launched on the UK site.

