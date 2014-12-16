Huawei’s new Honor brand unveils 6 Plus with dual 8MP camera

Huawei, the Chinese phone manufacturer, recently launched a new brand called Honor. A mere few months later and its launching a new handset in the Honor 6 Plus.

So how does this phone hope to top the 300Mbps Cat 6 LTE and two day battery of the affordable and attractive Honor 6? For one thing a new camera technology that promises better photos.

The Honor 6 Plus will use dual 8-megapixel rear camera sensors. The result should be a photo with 1.98 micron pixels – similar to HTC's Duo Camera that delivers 2-micron UltraPixel shots. This should mean higher sensitivity for clearer images. It also allows for refocusing of images after they've been captured, again not a new offering but this will be done natively rather than in after effects, meaning between f/0.95 to f/1.6 offerings.

The phone itself will feature a 5.5-inch 1080p display and Kirin 925 octa-core CPU with low-power coprocessor and 3GB of RAM. There will be 32GB storage and a 3,600mAh battery plus Cat 6 LTE, dual-SIM, NFC, infrared, plus microSD up to 128GB.

The software is a heavily modified EMUI 3.0 Android system with great extras like double clicking the volume rocker while the screen is off to quickly snap a photo.

The Honor 6 Plus will cost $320 or about £200 for 16GB, 3G NFC-free version and $400 or £250 for the 4G model also available in gold.

