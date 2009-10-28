  Google Maps Navigation "could" run on iPhone 3GS

Google has said that it has no plans at present to offer Google Maps Navigation on other platforms like the iPhone or BlackBerry handsets for the time being, but hinted that might not always be the case.

"It's currently only available for the Android 2.0 OS," Michael Siliski, product manger for Google Maps told Pocket-lint, however when pushed further did confirm that the iPhone 3GS would have the graphics power and OpenGL support to offer the software, perhaps suggesting an updated app could be in the works.

The new offering, called Google Maps Navigation, aims to take on GPS offerings from TomTom and Garmin by offering a fully functional GPS device in your phone. Users will be able to speak their directions to the handset rather than having to type them in and access maps and Points of Interest via the "cloud", suggesting mapping updates and new features needed to be downloaded will be a thing of the past.

With an Android 2.0 requirement, that currently limits the new service to the Verizon Droid handset, launching on 6 November in the US, is perhaps another reason why the Google Maps Navigation is US only for the time being.

We will keep you posted.