Google will launch an Android gPhone
The much-rumoured gPhone turned out to be "not one, but a thousand gPhones" when Google announced the launch of Android, its mobile phone operating system, but that is about to change.
While it's unclear what has prompted the internet giant to make the switch to offer its own hardware, design sources from within Google have revealed it is to offer an Android smartphone of its own.
"Google is working with a smartphone manufacturer to have a Google-branded phone available this year through retailers and not through telcos, according to Northeast Securities analyst Ashok Kumar, who has talked to Google's design partners about the plan", reports thestreet.com.
By offering the phone direct to consumers, rather than through an operator, it could be suggested Google's reason for a move into manufacturing could be to allow the consumer - and not the operator - to decide on features and apps, such as Google Talk, the VoIP solution.
The report suggests that the phone will use Qualcomm chips and could possibly be manufactured by HTC, a company Google appears to have good relations with that has worked with Android since day one.
The same source also reports that a Google Chrome netbook, again with Qualcomm chips and made by Qunata, will go on sale next summer.
- Huawei P20 Pro review: A new phone camera king is born
- New Google Pixel 2018 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know
- Huawei P20 and P20 Pro specs, release date and price: Everything you need to know
- Sony Xperia XZ2 review: The best Sony phone in years, but is that enough to lead the flagship pack?
- Best iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus cases: Protect your new Apple device
- The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for April 2018
- The best wireless chargers 2018 for iPhone, Galaxy S9, Sony Xperia XZ2 and more
- Check out this exclusive Sony XZ2 deal: £45 per month for 32GB of data!
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals for April 2018
- HTC U12+ specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know
Comments