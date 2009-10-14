  1. Home
Google Wave working on iPhone and Android?

Those of you lucky enough to both be in the Google Wave preview and own an iPhone or Android device might be interested to hear that the service apparently works on mobile.

If you visit wave.google.com in your mobile browser, you should find an interface that allows you to view and select waves, different contacts, or view specific things. We tested this ourselves, and got a big fat "Could not open page" on both Android and iPhone, so we can't confirm this development ourselves, but TechCrunch is reporting it as fact.

More interestingly, if - on the iPhone - you save the bookmark to your home screen and re-launch it, then you get a version of the app that doesn't have the Safari functions around it. Instead, it appears full-screen, like a regular app would. This is a feature that was made available a year ago in the 2.1 iPhone update.

One of the biggest issues with Wave in its current state is that you can't access it when you're not sat at your computer, making it considerably less useful as a communications tool. A Wave app for Android can't be too far off, but it'll be interesting to see whether Google sticks with the web app for the iPhone, after its recent difficulties getting its Latitude app approved.

Does it work for you on your Android handset or iPhone? Let us know in the comments.

