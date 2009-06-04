Google releases mobile app for S60
Google has announced the release of a mobile application for Symbian S60 phones, which will include most Nokia handsets. The application offers search as well as links and updates to other Google mobile applications.
It mirrors the BlackBerry application that the company released in September '08 in offering immediate access from the home screen, location awareness, and as-you-type predictions for search results.
In Pocket-lint's brief testing, we found the application very easy to install and set up. It immediately notified us that the version of Google Maps we had installed was out of date and offered us a simple upgrade.
It didn't, however, recognise the already-installed GMail app, and we had to reinstall the software for it to recognise it. Other than that minor irritation, it does what it claims to do pretty effectively. Download it from m.google.com on your handset.
