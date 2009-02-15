Google to let you edit spreadsheets on the go

Google has added more support to its Google Speadsheet application allowing number crunching fanboys to work on those profit and loss sheets away from their computer.

A year after the company started allowing users to view Google Spreadsheets via their mobile phone, the company has now added the ability to view, edit, sort, and filter spreadsheets.

The new feature will work on a number of handsets including Android-powered devices like the T-Mobile G1, the iPhone and iPod touch, and the Nokia S60, however Eric Bogs, the user interface software engineer who posted the announcement on the official Googledocs blog, failed short of suggesting whether or not Windows Mobile or BlackBerry users would also benefit from the new features.

The feature is, however, available in all 38 languages that are supported in Google Docs spreadsheets.