  Google Sync comes to iPhone and Windows Mobile

iPhone and Windows Mobile users can now enjoy the same Google Sync offering that BlackBerry users have been enjoying, with the announcement from Google that they will be supporting new devices from today.

While Bold and Storm users will be wondering what all the fuss is about, iPhone users alongside owners of handsets like the HTC Touch or Samsung Omina will now be able to sync calendar appointments and contact details over the air thanks to Google.

Available from today, the service means users can keep up to date without having to physically connect their phone to a PC or Mac.

Like the BlackBerry offering, Sync uses push technology to make sure changes or additions to your calendar or contacts are reflected on your device in minutes. The connection is always on so you don't have to manually sync your phone after Sync has been set-up, you'll also be able to sync multiple calendars to the phone.

Google says that Sync will be a two-way service allowing you to make changes on your phone or in your Google Account. For devices that support the open SyncML protocol, Google Sync will allow for two-way contact synchronisation.

However before you delve in, Google does suggest you backup your contacts:

"Please keep in mind that Google Sync may remove all existing contacts and calendar events from your phone, so make sure to back up any important data before you set it up".

The news comes as Microsoft is rumoured to be launching an over the air syncing service for Windows Mobile phone users.