3 offers Google Map's "My Location" feature on handsets

3 has today announced that they are the first mobile network operator in the UK to launch what they are calling "version 2" of the Google Maps application.

Launched in the States as the "My Location" service in beta, the new version of Google Maps, available only through a 3G network, will use your mobile phone connection to establish your location through GPS, and work out directions or find local services and business for you at the touch of a button.

3 says the updated software will also:

* Integrate all your search results on one, easy to navigate page

* Give detailed directions for both walkers and drivers

* Provide a satellite view of all locations

* Display your internet KB usage in the corner of your screen

* Allow easy access to details of local business found in your search

The new application is now available on the majority of 3's handsets.