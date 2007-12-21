  1. Home
Google Android OS has major bug issues

  Google Android OS has major bug issues
It's being reported that Google's recently announced Linux-based Android mobile OS is currently suffering from major flaws in both the code itself and in the development process.

Seperate reports from Ars Technica and the Wall Street Journal suggest that the software contains "significant flaws".

On the organisation side of things, Google has come into criticism for providing no public tracking system, minimal documentation and a hard to work with system for reporting bugs and getting help.

"Functionality is not there, is poorly documented or just doesn't work", developer Adam MacBeth told the WSJ.

"We are considering how we might implement such a system, but we don't have an answer yet", says Google's Dan Morrill.

"The biggest snag is simply keeping our internal issue tracker in sync with an external one. So, it's a process problem, rather than a technical problem."

