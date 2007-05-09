  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Take Google Maps with you on your mobile phone

|
  Take Google Maps with you on your mobile phone
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

Google has today launched Google Maps for Mobiles, which (as the name might suggest), means you can now get Google Maps on your mobile phone.

The service (which has been available in the States for a little while now) offers detailed directions, so whether you plan to walk or drive your route is displayed on the map itself, together with step by step directions; integrated search results so local business locations and contact information appear all in one place, integrated on your map and, a particular selling point, satellite imagery which gives you a bird's eye view of your desired location. As on the website, the maps are interactive and easily moved so you can zoom in and out at will.

If your mobile supports Java applications (and most up-to-date phones do) then you just visit www.google.co.uk/gmm on your mobile web browser, download the application and you're away…

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
iPhone XI (iPhone 11) and iPhone X Plus specs, news and rumours: The latest on the next Apple flagship
Samsung will supposedly launch its foldable phone next year
LG V40 ThinQ coming in October, around same time as new iPhone
Cash in your unused data for money to spend on new phone deals with Sky Mobile
Pocket-lint summer party attracts the great and good in 'Honor' of GPU Turbo
Comments