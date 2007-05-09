  Take Google Maps with you on your mobile phone

Google has today launched Google Maps for Mobiles, which (as the name might suggest), means you can now get Google Maps on your mobile phone.

The service (which has been available in the States for a little while now) offers detailed directions, so whether you plan to walk or drive your route is displayed on the map itself, together with step by step directions; integrated search results so local business locations and contact information appear all in one place, integrated on your map and, a particular selling point, satellite imagery which gives you a bird's eye view of your desired location. As on the website, the maps are interactive and easily moved so you can zoom in and out at will.

If your mobile supports Java applications (and most up-to-date phones do) then you just visit www.google.co.uk/gmm on your mobile web browser, download the application and you're away…