  Sanyo SCP-7050 Military grade phone launched

If you are looking for a tough mobile phone, Sanyo has announced the ultra-rugged SCP-7050, the first Sanyo phone that adheres to Military Standard 810F for dust, shock and vibration.

Launched at CITA 2007 in America, Sanyo is aiming the phone at the outdoor enthusiasts and business users who find themselves in tough environments.

The SCP-7050 by SANYO will be available beginning in early-April through Sprint in the US with a street price of $149.99

The phone also features a built in GPS receiver as well as the promise of having a screen suitable for bright outdoor conditions.

Other features include two displays; a 1-inch on the outside and the a 2-inch on the inside, Bluetooth and the promise of a 4.4 hours of talk time.