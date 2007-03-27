  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Sanyo SCP-7050 Military grade phone launched

|
  Sanyo SCP-7050 Military grade phone launched
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

If you are looking for a tough mobile phone, Sanyo has announced the ultra-rugged SCP-7050, the first Sanyo phone that adheres to Military Standard 810F for dust, shock and vibration.

Launched at CITA 2007 in America, Sanyo is aiming the phone at the outdoor enthusiasts and business users who find themselves in tough environments.

The SCP-7050 by SANYO will be available beginning in early-April through Sprint in the US with a street price of $149.99

The phone also features a built in GPS receiver as well as the promise of having a screen suitable for bright outdoor conditions.

Other features include two displays; a 1-inch on the outside and the a 2-inch on the inside, Bluetooth and the promise of a 4.4 hours of talk time.

PopularIn Phones
  1. OnePlus 6 review: Glorious, glossy and powerful
  2. BlackBerry Key2 tips and tricks - Master your QWERTY
  3. Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
  4. The best SIM-only deals for July 2018
  5. Nokia 7 Plus review: Shooting for mid-range glory
  1. The best OnePlus 6 deals for July 2018
  2. OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
  3. OnePlus 6 now available in limited edition stunning red
  4. Apple's cheaper LCD iPhone will have iPhone X style super-thin bezel thanks to advanced LED backlight
  5. The best iPhone X deals for July 2018
Comments