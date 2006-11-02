  Google to improve Gmail mobile phone access

Google is to be about to improve the way mobile phone users access to its Gmail webmail service with an application.

Able to work on Java-enabled phones the new application is expected to allow users to read, create, delete, search send and receive emails without the need to go through lengthy set-up procedures.

Google has offered mobile phone users access to its webmail package for some time now, however Google officials said that the new app will provide faster access to messages and a more intuitive and feature-rich user interface, Google officials said.

The Gmail application will also allow users to open attached files like photos and documents in a way that is properly formatted for the mobile display.

For now, the application is available in English for the US market, but there are plans to launch it abroad soon.