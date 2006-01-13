  Google Local and mobile comes to Blackberry

Blackberry owners, Research In Motion, has teamed up with Google to offer Google Talk instant messaging and Google Local for mobile on Blackberry devices.

Google Talk for BlackBerry, a version of the instant messaging application specifically designed for BlackBerry handsets, will allow users to send and receive instant text messages with other members of the Google Talk community, while on the go.

Use of Google Talk requires a Gmail account which can be obtained when invited by another Gmail user or by visiting

.

Additionally, users can now download Google Local for mobile, which enables BlackBerry users to view maps and satellite imagery, find local businesses and get driving directions on their BlackBerry handsets.

Google Talk for BlackBerry is expected to be available in the Spring. Google Local for mobile is available today at

.

Both applications will be free, subject to any data service rates applicable for downloading and using the applications with a limited data plan.