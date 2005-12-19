Google Gmail goes mobile
Google has introduced a new service that allows Gmail users to access their email account via a mobile phone.
Called Gmail Mobile and accessed via http://m.gmail.com, Google says that the page will automatically optimise its interface for whatever phone you are using, adjusting it depending on the size of your mobile phone screen.
The service also allows users to open attachments such as photos, Microsoft Word documents and PDF files.
The service also lets you reply by call to people whose phone numbers are in your Gmail Contacts list.
The move is seen as the latest in a long line of moves by Google, Yahoo and MSN, who are all competing for users in the free email sector.
Yahoo already offers a mobile version of its email service, and upped the storage capacity of its accounts to 1GB.
The company has also launched a new feature that allows Gmail users to arrange your contacts into groups, so you can easily send messages to a number of people at once as well as giving people the out of office option to tell people you aren't able to check your email.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
- Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 + UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Comments