Potential Google Pixel Fold customers might have to wait a little longer than we'd hoped, while a new report also suggests its displays might shrink.

Potential Google Pixel Fold customers might have to wait a little longer than we'd hoped, while a new report also suggests its displays might shrink.

Rumors of a Pixel Fold coming out of Google have been knocking around for years now and we appear to be closer than ever to something actually being announced. But a new report by The Elec suggests that won't happen until much later this year based on when Google is expected to begin mass production of parts.

According to that report, mass production won't kick into gear until the third quarter of 2023, suggesting that we won't see an official announcement or release until the fourth quarter. Anyone hoping that the bendy Pixel would be announced at Google I/O in the middle of the year now looks set to be disappointed.

There might be more disappointment in the cards, too. The same report points to the Pixel Fold sporting a 7.57-inch foldable screen and a 5.78-inch display on the outside. Previous reports pointed to a 7.69-inch internal and 5.79-inch cover display, suggesting something might have changed.

The same report also squashes any hopes that the Pixel Fold would offer any kind of stylus, saying that there would be no Galaxy Fold-like writing device offered with Google's phone. It's also claimed that Google has chosen to skip the foldable tech used in the Galaxy Z Fold 3, suggesting older technology might be used.