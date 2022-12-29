Google Pixel 7a rumours: What's the story so far?

(Pocket-lint) - Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were revealed during an event in October 2022, refining the design set by the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and upgrading the hardware to the second generation of the company's in-house Tensor chip.

The two excellent devices aren't likely to be the last we will hear from Google until the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro though. There continue to be plenty of rumours surrounding the Pixel Fold, and we've already heard quite a bit about the mid-range Pixel 7a too.

Here is everything we have heard so far about the Google Pixel 7a. You can read all about the Pixel Fold rumours in our separate feature.

Release date and price

April/May 2023

Around $500/£500

The Google Pixel 6a arrived in July 2022, following on from the Pixel 5a 5G that was announced in August 2021, though wasn't widely available, launching only in the US and Japan.

Most rumours surrounding the Pixel 7a point towards a release in April or May 2023, which is around the time Google I/O is expected to happen so certainly a plausible suggestion, even if a little earlier than when the Pixel "a" devices have arrived in most recent years.

The last time we saw a May release was in 2019 with the Pixel 3a, but a May release has happened in the past so it's definitely possible.

In terms of price, the Pixel 6a costs $449 in the US, £399 in the UK and €459 in Europe. It's likely the Pixel 7a will therefore come in under $500/£500, but it might be a while before we know.

Design

Similar to Pixel 7

152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm (10.1mm with camera bump)

IP67

The Google Pixel 7a has appeared in renders showing a design very close to that of the Pixel 7. Featuring the same standout camera strip across the rear of the device, the Pixel 7a is also shown as offering a flat display with a punch hole camera centralised at the top, again like the Pixel 7.

There appear to be thicker bezels around the display than the Pixel 7, much like the Pixel 6a, and a larger chin at the bottom of the display.

It's said the Pixel 7a will measure 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm, which is slightly larger than the Pixel 6a and a little shorter but wider and thicker than the Pixel 7. There's no 3.5mm headphone jack in the renders, but there is a SIM tray and USB-C.

The renders show a white colour option, though no specifics on colours or names of colours for the Pixel 7a have been detailed in leaks as yet. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro aren't two-tone like the Pixel 6a, 6 and 6 Pro were and the renders suggest the Pixel 7a won't be either.

The Pixel 6a is IP67 water and dust resistant, so it's likely the Pixel 7a will be too. For reference, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are IP68.

Display

Full HD+, 90Hz?

OLED

Under-display fingerprint sensor

There haven't been any specific claims as to what size display we can expect from the Pixel 7a, though it is reported the device will come with a 90Hz refresh rate, which would be an upgrade to the Pixel 6a's 60Hz refresh rate.

It will likely be an OLED display, like the Pixel 6a offers and an under display fingerprint sensor is also likely. The Pixel 6a also has a Full HD+ display so it's expected the Pixel 7a would offer that too.

You'll also no doubt get the Pixel always-on display feature, which includes the At A Glance calendar/weather info and the Now Playing functionality that tells you what song is playing in your vicinity as the Pixel 6a has.

Cameras

Upgraded camera?

According to the leaks, the Google Pixel 7a could get an upgraded camera compared to the Pixel 6a. A report has referred to the Pixel 7a's camera system as "l10_wide" (IMX787) and "l10_UW" (IMX712) with no dedicated telephoto lens. The IMX787 would be a notable upgrade for the main camera - the Pixel 6a used the IMX363 for reference.

No other specfics have appeared in leaks as yet, so this is still an area that needs details fleshing out. The Pixel 6a has a similar camera setup as the Google Pixel 5, and consequently, the Google Pixel 5a 5G. There's a 12.2-megapixel main camera, coupled with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera on the Pixel 6a, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera.

Like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the system is capable of some great features though, including Magic Eraser for removing unwanted objects in the background, Real Tone for ensuring all skin tones are displayed accurately and Face Unblur which essentially means no more blurry selfies. All of these would therefore be expected on the Pixel 7a, whatever the camera specifications end up being.

Hardware and specs

Google Tensor G2 chip

Wireless charging?

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro both run on Google's second-generation in-house built Tensor chip and it is expected that the Pixel 7a will do the same. There's currently no word on RAM or storage, though we know it will be a 5G handset.

The Pixel 6a offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as a base, so it's likely the Pixel 7a will do the same.

There's also no word on battery capacity as yet, but we'd expect around 4500mAh. There has been a rumour to suggest the Pixel 7a will have wireless charging however, which would be the first time for a Pixel "a" handset.

Google Pixel 7a rumours: What's happened so so far?

Here is everything we have heard so far about the Google Pixel 7a.

23 December 2022: Leaked roadmap reveals plans for Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and beyond

A roadmap - published by Android Authority with information from unnamed sources - suggests that Google will launch the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a around April or May 2023, when we expect Google I/O to take place.

30 November 2022: The Pixel 7a looks pretty sharp, but also just like the Pixel 6a

Steve Hemmerstoffer published some renders of the Pixel 7a showing a device that's very similar to the Pixel 6a.

14 November 2022: Budget Google Pixel 7a leaks with camera details and more shared

A series of Twitter posts from leaker Kuba Wojciechowski suggests the Pixel 7a will get an upgraded camera, along with a 1080p 90Hz display and wireless charging.

24 October 2022: The Pixel 7a kinda sorta leaked on Amazon, and there's a twist

Amazon leaked the existence of the Google Pixel 7a, though it might have gone a step further by leaking a whole family. Images showed Amazon giving people the chance to subscribe to be notified of a product announcement.

Of particular note was the wording, though. Amazon said people can be warned of a Pixel 7a family launch, suggesting there will be at least two models on offer.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.