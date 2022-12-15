(Pocket-lint) - The holiday season is here, and if you're looking for an amazing gift for a friend or loved one, look no further than the Google Pixel 6a.

This is one of the newest phones on the market, boasting innovative features and a sleek design.

Here are six reasons why it makes a perfect Christmas present:

1. Durable design and build

The Google Pixel 6a is designed to last, with an aluminium body that ensures it won't break easily. The front features reinforced glass, while the back is plastic. Put quite simply, the Pixel 6a has what it takes, even for the fashion-savvy phone user seeking something tough enough to withstand everyday use.

Weighing in at just 178 grams (6.28 ounces), this sturdy yet lightweight phone also comes with both nano-SIM and eSIM capabilities to handle all your communication needs. It's also stylish and comes in three colour variations – chalk, sage, and charcoal.

The display on this device is nothing short of stunning. Its large OLED screen measures 6.1 inches and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, making it highly durable against scratches and other forms of damage. The resolution is also top-notch at 1080 x 2400 pixels, giving crystal clear visuals that are perfect for streaming movies or playing games.

2. Connectivity

During the holiday season, spending time with friends and family is great, even if you cannot be in the same physical space. The Google Pixel 6a is ideal for maintaining those important connections. It has various built-in connectivity features designed to promote convenience and efficiency.

For example, dual-band Wi-Fi Direct lets you quickly find and connect to any wireless network. Its Bluetooth 5.2 A2DP LE positioning technology works seamlessly, with a wider range than most devices.

This device can accurately track your location wherever you are because it supports four navigation systems (GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and QZSS).

As a bonus, the 6a also includes near-field communication (NFC) technology to help you easily sync data and make contactless payments.

With all these features, this phone really does put staying connected with loved ones at the top of its priority list.

3. Robust battery life

Nobody likes a dead phone battery, especially when they're away from home or running errands all day. But thanks to 6a's 4410 mAh battery, your loved one won't have to worry about that. A full charge lasts up to 12 hours of continuous video streaming.

The phone charges quickly using USB-C technology.

4. Fast processor

The Google Pixel 6a packs a powerful punch with its Google Tensor 5nm processor. This cutting-edge technology enables you to multitask seamlessly between multiple apps without losing speed or performance.

Additionally, it features an octa-core CPU consisting of two Cortex X1 and Cortex A76 cores for high-performance tasks and four Cortex A55 cores for low-power tasks. This makes the 6a perfect for anyone who needs a device to keep up with their busy lifestyle.

5. Google Assistant

The Google Pixel 6a is an amazing device, offering a range of cutting-edge features designed to make your life that little bit easier. The integration of Google Assistant is one of the biggest selling points, giving you the convenience of access to all sorts of information with just a tap.

Whether you need to stay up to date on world events, find what the weather will be like later in the day, or even read your text messages hands-free, Google Assistant has got you covered.

What's more, if you ever get stuck while trying to use your phone, this helpful assistant will point you in the right direction.

6. Amazing camera quality

The Google Pixel 6a boasts one of the best cameras on the market. With its 12-megapixel dual-pixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera, you can easily take stunning photos. Whether you're taking pictures of friends during holiday gatherings or scenery out in nature, the Pixel 6a has you covered.

