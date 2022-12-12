(Pocket-lint) - Google released a December Pixel Feature Drop software update for the Pixel 7 series that included a feature called Clear Calling. Here's everything you need to know about it, including how to enable it on your Google phone.

What is Clear Calling?

Clear Calling is basically a noise-cancellation feature for phone calls. According to Google, you should turn on Clear Calling when you want to make a caller's voice easier to hear against background sounds. Your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro phone will use AI and machine learning to effectively provide noise cancellation for sounds such as wind, traffic, and people talking. With Clear Calling, all sound data is processed on the phone, but it is internet-dependent, so you need a reliable connection for it to be effective.

How to turn on Clear Calling

First, make sure your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro is up to date with the latest Feature Drop update. (Check out Google's support page here if you need help updating your phone.) Now, follow these steps:

Open your phone's Settings app. Tap Sound and vibration > Clear calling. Turn Use Clear Calling on.

Which Pixel phones have Clear Calling?

This feature is currently only available to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Want to know more?

Writing by Maggie Tillman.