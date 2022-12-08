This Google Pixel Fold leak has all the specs and renders you need

(Pocket-lint) - Google's expected to launch a foldable phone of its very own next year and a leak has given us a great look at what the Pixel Fold will have to offer.

The Pixel Fold is set to be Google's first foldable phone and by all accounts, it is going to be a pretty impressive one. We'd already seen some leaks that pointed to a thin device that's similar to the well-received Oppo Find N. Now leaker @OnLeaks suggests that is indeed the case, sharing images of a phone that definitely looks the part.

Alongside those images, we now have our best idea yet of what the Pixel Fold will have to offer in terms of specifications. Starting with the physical bits, dimensions of 158.7mm x 139.7mm x 5.7mm have been mentioned with the rear camera bump pushing the thickness up to 8.3mm. Around the side, we're told to expect a power button with a fingerprint scanner built in, too.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

On the front, when closed, users will be greeted by a 5.79-inch cover display with a hole-punch camera. On the inside there will be a 7.69-inch foldable display with a camera that lives in a slightly thicker bezel in the top corner. All pretty good so far.

Morning #FutureSquad! I can finally confirm this actually is the #Google #PixelFold! (360° video + crispy 5K renders)



In addition, today I exclusively reveal its main and cover display size as well as its overall dimensions.



On behalf of @howtoisolve https://t.co/tJK5f5QkKq pic.twitter.com/uFWCZoTday — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 8, 2022

Around the back, the leak says that there will be three cameras and an LED flash, while USB-C charging will be available via the port on the bottom edge of the device. In terms of colour options, black and silver will be the only two available.

On the inside, a Google Tensor G2 chip will be joined by 12GB of RAM and all of this will run Android 13, presumably. Pricing and availability are tough ones, but $1,799 and May 2023 are what the leak points to right now.

That all sounds pretty promising and we can no doubt expect more leaks between now and this thing hitting the market. But as we sit here today we can safely say our interest is piqued, to say the least.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.