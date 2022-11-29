Pixel phones are finally getting Nest Hub timer controls

(Pocket-lint) - Your Pixel phone should be able to control your Nest Hub's timers sooner rather than later, with Google testing an updated At a Glance widget.

Controlling Nest Hub timers hasn't always been as easy as it should be, but some people are beginning to see an updated At a Glance widget on their Pixel phones, complete with control options for timers on Nest Hubs. Google seems to be testing the change with a small number of people, so you might not see it just yet.

It's reported that the newly updated widget has an additional option to enable "Cross Device Timer". When switched on, the feature displays a notification when a timer ends while also giving the user the option to extend it by a minute. However, it's also reported that this only works with timers, not alarms. So it will work the next time you need to time your pasta, but it'll be no use for that wake-up alarm that you forgot to cancel.

There's no indication of when this change will roll out to everyone just yet, but a tipster told 9to5Google that they did receive a Google Opinion Rewards survey after the timer status popped up for the first time. That suggests that Google is actively testing the feature and wants to know how people get on with it. Hopefully that means that we can expect something more official soon.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.