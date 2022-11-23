Save £100 on Google Pixel 6a until the end of November

(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking for a great deal on a new smartphone, you'll want to check out the Google Pixel 6a. For a limited time, you can save £100 on the purchase of a Pixel 6a. The device is generally available for £399, but you can get it for only £299 from the 16th of November until the 30th of November, so don't miss your chance to save!

The Google Pixel 6a is a great choice for anyone in the market for a new smartphone. It features a large 6.1-inch display, a powerful processor, and a long-lasting battery. Plus, with the £100 savings, it's great value for your money. So if you're looking for a new smartphone, be sure to check out the Google Pixel 6a before this deal ends!

Below, we describe some features that make the Google Pixel 6a a must-have device.

The same processor as Pixel 6 Pro — Google Tensor

Google's new Pixel 6a is powered by the same processor as the more expensive Pixel 6 Pro. That processor is the Google Tensor, providing several benefits to the 6a. The Tensor is a custom-designed processor optimized for Google's machine-learning algorithms. It provides a significant performance boost over a standard processor and allows the 6a to run Google's latest algorithms.

The Tensor also allows the 6a to run more demanding applications than a standard processor. It can easily handle 4K video and high-end gaming and allow you to execute editing tasks requiring powerful processing capabilities. Overall, the Tensor is a significant upgrade over a standard processor, ensuring a better overall experience. If you're looking for great value, the Pixel 6a is the phone for you.

Powerful battery that can last up to 72 hours in total

The Google Pixel 6a is an amazing phone for various reasons, but its powerful battery is one of its best features. The Adaptive Battery feature can help make the battery last all day, even with heavy use. That’s because Pixel can learn all your favorite apps and save power on the apps and processes you rarely use. If 24 hours aren’t enough, you can make Pixel 6a last for 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode.

If you’re traveling long distances or can’t charge your phone repeatedly, the Extreme Battery Saver mode is ideal. This feature allows you to choose which apps to run and turn all other apps off, so your device can last up to 72 hours. Furthermore, if you need a quick boost, fast wired charging can give you hours of power in just a few minutes. Pixel 6a ensures that you’re never stranded without power.

Beautifully accurate and clear photographs

When it comes to smartphone photography, the Google Pixel 6a has some amazing features:

Face Unblur can make out-of-focus faces look sharper, allowing you to capture extremely sharp portraits even in motion. You don’t have to worry about blurry faces again.

Magic Eraser can remove unwanted objects from your photos. Once you capture images, you can remove unwanted objects, clutter, and people from the background to make the primary subjects stand out.

Night Sight lets you capture pictures in low light without a flash. This feature is particularly useful for capturing portraits and cityscapes at night.

Real Tone allows you to capture the authenticity of all skin tones, regardless of the lighting conditions. Whether you're taking a picture in bright sunlight or in a dimly lit room, Real Tone ensures that your photos look natural and true to life.

So if you're looking for a smartphone that takes beautiful photos, the Google Pixel 6a is definitely worth considering. With its advanced photography features, it's sure to make your friends and family say, "wow!"

Optimal safety and security features

The Google Pixel 6a has an IP67 water-resistant rating, so it can withstand being submerged in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes. Furthermore, the device is completely protected from dust, debris, and objects greater than 1mm in diameters, such as small tools and wires, so you don’t have to worry about the device getting damaged easily.

The Titan M2 chip is a custom security chip designed by Google. It provides several security features for the Pixel 6a, including a hardware-backed keystore, secure boot, and verified boot. The Google Tensor security core ensures a secure environment for running sensitive code, tamper-resistant hardware, and support for Google Play Protect.

One of the best things about the Pixel 6a is its fingerprint unlock feature. This allows you to quickly and easily unlock your phone with a touch of your finger. No more fumbling around with a passcode or pattern!

Intuitive and user-friendly interface

The Google Pixel 6a has an incredibly attractive user interface. Thanks to Material You, you can customize the Pixel interface according to your preferences and ensure that the colors across Pixel complement your chosen wallpaper. The device also places all the most important information on the first page, such as flight notifications, calendar notifications, and playlists, so you can check everything at a glance.

Google Pixel 6a also includes a Live Translate feature, allowing you to chat with individuals in 11 different languages, interpret face-to-face conversations, and even translate signs and texts using the camera. These features are embedded in the phone, so you don’t need internet access. Pixel 6a is ideal for individuals who travel frequently or conduct business with people from different languages and backgrounds.

Furthermore, Pixel 6a is constantly improving with new software updates, so you can rest assured that your experience will consistently improve over time. So if you’re looking for a smart, intuitive, and powerful smartphone at an incredibly affordable rate, you should seize the £100 discount before the 30th of November!