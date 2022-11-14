This is Google's Pixel Fold ... probably

(Pocket-lint) - The rumours of Google working on a Pixel Fold device have been around for a long time but a series of renders "100%" show what it will look like.

Google might have only just released the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro but a new leak claims to show off what the company's first foldable phone will look like. And what it will cost.

Spoiler — it's going to cost a lot.

First, the image at the top of this post claims to show what the foldable Pixel will look like with two colours available; Chalk and Obsidian. Leaker Jon Prosser claims to have seen photos of the device, with renders created to help protect his source. He's also shared a video showing the thing off, too. We're also told that Prosser is "100 per cent" sure about this leak, suggesting he knows a lot more than he's letting on.

We're also told that this thing is big and extremely heavy, with an all-glass and metal construction.

As for when this thing will go on sale and for how much, make sure you're sat down. Prosser says that the Pixel Fold will go on sale in May 2023 with a starting price of $1,799. That's around £1,530 and €1,740 at current exchange rates.

That's a lot of money but this does indeed look like a lot of phone. Prosser didn't give details on internal specs beyond a 9.5-megapixel selfie camera, and we don't know how big those screens are. But we already know enough to whet the appetite.

May seems like such a long way away all of a sudden.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.