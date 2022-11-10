AirPods Pro 2 update fixes an infuriating Pixel phone bug

(Pocket-lint) - Owners of Google's best Pixel phones can now use their AirPods Pro 2 earbuds properly for the first time thanks to a bug-squashing firmware update.

We reported last month that Google Pixel phone owners were struggling with their AirPods Pro 2. Specifically, they wouldn't stay connected no matter what. There was no actual fix in sight, although one workaround involved disabling Bluetooth A2DP hardware offloading on the offending Pixel phone. Now, Apple has come to Pixel owners' rescue, releasing a firmware update that fixes things for good.

While disabling A2DP hardware offloading did work for many, it also resulted in terrible sound quality - something that isn't great when you've just splashed the cash on Apple's very best wireless earbuds. Thankfully, this new firmware update fixes things properly and those impacted can go back to getting awesome sound out of their AirPods Pro 2. Just make sure to flick that A2DP hardware offloading switch back on if you resorted to disabling it before.

Unfortunately, updating your AirPods Pro 2 might be problematic. There's no way to do it manually, and the earbuds will handle all of the updating magic on their own. The problem? They need to be connected to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac for that to happen. If you're a Google household, that could be an issue - although the chances of that are pretty slim if you're walking around with AirPods Pro in your ears.

Even if you do have some Apple kit knocking around, the update could take a while to do its thing. Thankfully the news from some Reddit users who have already had their earbuds updated is positive, so hang tight. That update will be worth the wait.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.