The Pixel 8 leaks have begun including codenames and specs

(Pocket-lint) - Google's Pixel 7 phones are still fresh but the first Pixel 8 leaks have already begun and they have some cute codenames.

The latest Google phones are only just beginning to warm the hands of buyers but while the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the talk of the town, some are already looking to 2023. Google will surely be doing the same, with a new report suggesting the company is hard at work on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

If a WinFuture report is correct, the two phones are codenamed "Shiba" and "Huskey" respectively. Last year's models were "Cheetah" (Pixel 7) and "Panther" (Pixel 7 Pro) in case you were wondering. We know that you were.

Going back to that WinFuture report, we're told that the new handsets will run Android 14 which has its own "Upside Down Cake" codename. Beyond that, there's a new chip called "Zuma" which will presumably be the new Tensor chip that will power Google's phones. And then we have a claim that the Pixel 8 will get a 2268 x 1080 display and the Pixel 8 Pro moving to a 2822 x 1344 part. That's odd considering the 1440p display used in the current Pixel 7 Pro, but we'll need to wait for more information to be sure what's going on there.

We're very much in the early knockings of Pixel 8 rumours, so we can expect more clarification on these specs and many more in the coming months. We're still a long way from Google announcing anything officially, but you do know how those leaks tend to come. Especially ones about Pixel phones.

