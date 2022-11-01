Trade-in your old phone to get up to £450 off Pixel 7/ 7 Pro

(Pocket-lint) - As anyone with a smartphone knows, devices are constantly evolving, with new features and capabilities constantly added. So when a new generation of smartphones comes out, it can be tempting to upgrade. Google’s new Pixel 7 is its latest flagship phone, and it’s a pretty impressive piece of kit. If you're considering purchasing the new Google Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, there's a great way to save some money on your purchase. You can trade in your old phone and receive up to £450 off your new Pixel 7/ 7 Pro.

The Google Pixel 7 features several improvements over its predecessor, including a new Quad HD+ OLED display, a faster processor, and an upgraded camera. The device is also available in a new Pro version with an even better camera and processing power. In addition to the potential £450 discount on Pixel 7/ 7 Pro, you can get up to £325 off Pixel 6a after trading in an eligible phone.

Up to £450 off Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro

The Google Pixel 7 is a high-end smartphone with a lot to offer. It has a large, vibrant display, a powerful processor, and a sophisticated camera system.

The Pixel 7's display is one of its standout features. It's a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. That works out to an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 416 pixels per inch. The Pixel 7's display is also HDR-compatible, meaning it can display a wider range of colours and brightness levels than a standard display.

If you're into photography, the Pixel 7 has a lot to offer. It has two rear cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. You can also use the 10-8-megapixel selfie snapper for extremely precise and naturalistic selfies and self-portraits. With Cinematic Blur, you can also shoot Hollywood-quality videos, keeping your subject in focus.

The Pixel 7 is also a great choice if you're looking for a powerful smartphone. It's powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor with a custom-built AI, delivering more than enough power for even the most demanding apps and games. Pixel's Adaptive Battery allows you to make the device last up to 72 hours on Extreme Battery Saver mode.

The Google Pixel 7 is generally available for £599, and the Pixel 7 Pro for £849. But if you claim the trade-in offer, you can get a discount of up to £450.

Up to £325 off Pixel 6a

One of the best reasons to purchase the Google Pixel 6a is the camera. The smartphone camera has gotten increasingly important over the last few years, and the Pixel 6a has one of the best cameras on the market. The rear camera is a 50MP dual-pixel sensor with an f/1.85-aperture lens, and the ultra-wide camera is 12.2 MP with an f/2.2-aperture lens. Both cameras are great in low light and can shoot 4K video.

Another great reason to buy the Google Pixel 6a is the battery life. The phone has a 4,410mAh battery, which is above average for a smartphone. The phone also has fast charging, which is a great feature, especially if you intend to produce content or travel regularly. Pixel’s Adaptive Battery allows the battery to last over 24 hours, though the Extreme Battery Saver feature can also make it last 72 hours.

The Google Pixel 6a is reasonably priced at £399, but you can get up to £325 off by claiming an eligible trade-in offer.

There are numerous benefits to trading in your old phone when you upgrade to a new Google Pixel 7 or 6a. Not only can you receive a discount on the new phone, but you can also help to recycle your old device and support the development of new technology. If you’re excited about upgrading your smartphone but don’t want to break the bank, we encourage you to claim the trade-in office today!