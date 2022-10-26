Mystery Google Pixel G10 breaks cover, but what is it really?

(Pocket-lint) - Those reading the Google Pixel tea leaves have a new wrinkle to add to the fold, with a mystery Pixel G10 now discovered. But what it is, nobody knows.

Google might have only just released the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but attention has very much turned to what's next. There's a Pixel Fold that is reportedly in the works, while a big camera upgrade is also rumored for the Pixel 7 Ultra. But a new contender has entered the arena.

Say hello to the Google Pixel G10. The unknown device was spotted by tipster Kuba Wojciechowski and little is known about it - but that doesn't mean we don't know anything at all.

For example, Wojciechowski says that the G10 will have a high-resolution display of 3120 x 1440 pixels with the same dimensions as the Pixel 7 Pro, making it a 6.7-inch panel. That rules out the idea of this being a Pixel 7a, by the way - another phone that keeps sticking its head above the parapet. We also know that it's going to have the same camera cutout, too.

There are other things, too. Qualcomm will apparently handle the under-display fingerprint scanner and, interestingly, BOE is the company tasked with building its display. That's the company responsible for some iPhone displays, by the way.

Beyond that, nobody knows what this thing really is. There's some suggestion that it's an early prototype of whatever will come after the Pixel 7 lineup, but that's guesswork right now.

This also isn't actually the first time we've seen the G10 mentioned - it was previously reported on by 9to5Google in May with similar confusion about its place in the Pixel lineup. We don't think this is the Pixel 7 Ultra, although the specs might line up. That's already carrying the codename of Lynx from what we've already heard.

As for what it is, we'll just have to wait and see.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.