(Pocket-lint) - The new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are two of the most anticipated smartphones of the year. If you're one of the many people looking to upgrade to one of these models, now is a great time!

Thanks to the ongoing Google Store trade-in programme, you can get up to £300 off your purchase when you trade in your old phone.

Read on to find out more about the programme and how you can make the most of this special offer.

What's the Google Store Trade-In programme?

The Google Store Trade-in programme allows you to trade your old phone for a brand-new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. You'll get a refund for the value of your old phone, which will be sent to you as soon as your old device is processed.

The programme runs until 31 October.

How it works

To get started, head to the UK Google Store online, add your new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro to your cart, and then select the "Trade in an eligible device" option during checkout. Next, you’ll be prompted to enter some basic information about your old device, such as the make, model, and condition.

Once you've done so, Google will provide you with an estimated quote for your trade-in. Keep in mind that this quote is only an estimate – a final trade-in value will be determined after Google has received and assessed your device.

If you're happy with the estimated quote, you can complete your purchase. Your new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro will then be shipped to you. At the same time, Google, via a trade-in partner, will dispatch a trade-in kit with a prepaid label.

You have 30 days to send them your old device. Once Google has received and assessed it, it'll apply the corresponding discount and issue a refund to your form of payment.

There are a few things to keep in mind when taking advantage of this offer.

First, only certain devices are eligible. Currently, this includes phones from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG, and Google. Second, only devices that are in good working condition and with no major cosmetic damage will be accepted.

Finally, it's important to note that all personal data will be wiped from your old device before it is traded in. If there's anything on your device that you want to keep, be sure to back it up before sending it off.

Why Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro?

Your old phone may have started to show its age. Perhaps it isn’t good enough for your needs. Alternatively, maybe the battery doesn't last as long as it used to, the processor is sluggish, and the camera is lacklustre.

If any of these situations apply to you, swap your phone for a Google Pixel 7 or 7 Pro.

Let's look at the standout features of these two devices.

Camera

One of the first things you'll notice about the two models is the cameras. These phones have some of the best cameras on the market and are perfect for taking high-quality photos and videos.

With a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 10.8-megapixel front camera, the Pixel 7 is capable of capturing stunning detail. The front and rear cameras of the Google Pixel 7 Pro have similar megapixels, but you get to enjoy an advanced ultra-wide lens that covers 125.8 degrees vs 114 degrees for the Pixel 7.

No matter what you're trying to capture, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will help you create beautiful images.

Specs

Google's new Tensor G2 chip is designed for next-generation machine learning and computational photography. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first phones powered by this chip, resulting in some impressive features.

With Tensor G2, these phones can automatically identify objects in photos and adjust the camera settings accordingly. This means that you'll always get the perfect shot, whether you're taking a picture of a flower or a landscape.

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro both offer impressive amounts of RAM. The standard Pixel 7 comes with 8GB, while the 7 Pro ups the game to 12GB. This makes the devices well-suited for demanding tasks such as gaming and video editing. The standard Pixel 7 comes with 128GB of storage. The Pixel 7 Pro ups that to 512GB.

Combined with powerful processors and high-resolution displays, these devices offer an immersive multimedia experience that will leave you wanting more.

Design

Google's new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones don't just boast top-of-the-line performance; they also come in a variety of eye-pleasing colours: Obsidian and Snow. But whereas the Pixel 7 features a bright lemongrass shade, the Pixel 7 Pro goes for a hazel colour.

In addition to their wide range of colours, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro also have sleek, rounded corners along with an aluminium bar that runs across the cameras on the back. This bar not only has visual appeal but also helps improve grip and prevent fingerprints from smudging the lenses.

The overall effect is a phone that looks sophisticated and expensive, even though it's relatively affordable.

It doesn't get better than this

The Google Store Trade-In Programme is a great way to save money on your new Pixel 7 purchase. If you have an eligible device you want to upgrade, now is a great time to take advantage of this special offer.

Remember, this offer is only available for a limited time, so don't wait too long to upgrade to the latest and greatest from Google.

T&Cs: You must be 18 years or older to participate in the trade-in program and must provide a delivery address in the UK. The trade-in offer cannot be combined with other offers unless otherwise stated. The purchase must be made on the Google Store UK website. In addition, the offer is non-transferable and not valid for cash or cash equivalent, and delivery charges may apply at checkout. Lastly, the trade-in program is void where prohibited by law.